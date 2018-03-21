Shelton’s HR, Hubbell’s pitching power Wilson Central to 9-AAA opening win at Beech

The Wildcats (5-0) blew the game open with Shelton’s bomb in the fifth for a 4-0 lead. Connor Sullivan and Jackson Odette had the other RBIs as Central scored in the fourth and seventh innings.

Hubbell held Beech to three hits and a walk while striking out 11 as the senior right-hander threw 107 pitches. The Buccaneers scored an unearned run in the seventh.

The Wildcats cracked 10 hits, including four singles by Matthew Jenkinson, who scored twice. In addition to his home run, Shelton also tripled. Hubbell also had a pair of singles in addition to his stellar pitching.

The teams, who played for the district championship last May won by the Wildcats, will conclude their two-game series at 4 p.m. Thursday at WCHS.