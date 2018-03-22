Baseball adds home doubleheader versus Brescia

Brescia head coach Christian McHatton called Wednesday afternoon, indicating the continued rain with occasional snow (this week) has left his field unplayable, thus necessitating the move. Cumberland will play at Brescia in late April (originally scheduled as a home game for CU on April 24).

In addition, this weekend’s series at Kentucky Christian has shifted slightly, with the Phoenix and Knights now scheduled for a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. CDT. The two teams will try and play a single game Saturday, weather permitting.