Smith pitches Mt. Juliet past Portland 14-0 before Bears overtake CAK 5-2

The Golden Bears followed with a 5-2 win over Christian Academy of Knoxville as their portion of the Wilson County Invitational got under way.

Ethan Smith pitched four innings against Portland, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out 10 as he improved to 2-0.

John Dyer had two hits and Nelson Buckland one as both doubled and drove in two runs. Thomas Fullerton also finished with a pair of hits and an RBI for the Golden Bears, who scored in all four of their at-bats on nine hits and four errors.

Against CAK, Mt. Juliet left-hander Cade Hoppe fell behind 2-0 in the second inning. Both runs were unearned as he allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six.

Hoppe was saved from a loss when Mt. Juliet scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score.

After Grayson Cole retired the Warriors in the top of the sixth, striking out two, Mt. Juliet scored three times in the bottom half of the inning. Two of the runs came in on Aidan Raines’ single.

Brayden Osborne recorded his fourth save by holding CAK to one hit and a walk in the seventh.

Mt. Juliet had three hits, including John Dyer’s solo home run. Eric Rice singled for the other hit.

The Bears will resume the Invitational on Friday when they play host to Soddy-Daisy at 5:30 p.m. and Smith County at 8.