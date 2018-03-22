Watertown whips USN 13-1

The Purple Tigers broke open a 2-1 lead with nine runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Leadoff batter Brandon Allison had two singles and Braxton Swann one as each drove in three runs. Matthew Winfree had two RBI on a double and single as Watertown had 12 hits.

Lain Hindsley allowed three hits and a run over four innings, striking out seven, for the win before Will Poston pitched the fifth and final frame, posting a pair of punchouts.

Watertown will play host to Columbia Academy at 8 p.m. Friday after USN faces Trousdale County at 3 and Columbia Academy at 5:30.