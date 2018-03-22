Wildcats score in 10 of 11 innings in sweep of Beech, Franklin County

The Wildcats followed with a 7-1 win over Franklin County to open their wing of the Wilson County Invitational on Thursday night.

Wright scattered three hits and three walks.

Central scored in all five at-bats, finishing with eight hits and taking advantage of four errors and six walks.

Kameron Bond tripled and drove in three runs. Connor Sullivan had two hits as he and Ethan Shelton doubled and knocked in two runs apiece. Jackson Odette also doubled and drove in a score. Leadoff batter Cole Fergusson doubled.

Matthew Jenkinson spotted Franklin County a second-inning run before Central evened the score in the bottom half and took the lead with three in the third. The Wildcats scored in 10 of their 11 innings Friday, failing to tally only in the first inning against the Rebels.

Jenkinson allowed five hits and no walks with four strikeouts over four innings. Britt White threw the final three frames, surrendering two hits and a walk while whiffing four for the save.

Shelton had two of Central’s seven hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Fergusson and Sullivan doubled.

Central will continue the Classic on Friday. The Wildcats will play host to Lincoln County at 8 p.m. White House had to make up a district game, causing a reshuffling of the schedule.