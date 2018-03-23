Columbia Academy makes the most of Watertown mistakes

CA did its damage against starter Will Poston, who gave up no hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. But none of the six runs he was charged with were earned. Braxton Swann gave up five hits and four runs (only two earned) in the final 3 2/3 frames. Six Purple Tiger errors did the damage.

Just as damaging was CA left-hander Huey (no first name available), who gave up a single to Brandon Watts, hit two and struck out 13.

Watertown is scheduled to play host to Ensworth at 10 a.m. Saturday and Lincoln County at 3 p.m.