Pitching leads Phoenix to doubleheader sweep at Kentucky Christian

Galart (6-1) allowed two unearned runs on just two hits in the opener, walking one and striking out seven. The right-hander retired the first 12 batters of the contest and got the side in order in 7 of 9 innings. The Knights plated both runs in the contest thanks to three errors by the Phoenix. Galart got 16 ground ball outs on a cold, windy day in Grayson.

Schmidt posted two hits and two RBIs in the contest while Carlos Moseley added two hits and Nick Mira collected two hits and one RBI.

KCU starter Dakota Bowen (0-6) gave up three runs, one earned, on 10 hits, walking five with five strikeouts. He stranded 10 Cumberland runners, working in and out of trouble in every inning but one. Brown induced 12 ground ball outs by the Phoenix.

Portela (5-1) scattered six hits, walked one and struck out eight in seven innings. The right-hander retired 11 of the final 12 batters of the game, keeping the Phoenix in the contest until a pinch-hit RBI single from Nick Mira in the top of the seventh drove in the winning run. Moseley registered two of CU’s five hits in the win.

Knights (0-18) starter Brandon Clark (0-2) was equally as impressive, with the left-hander giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out 10, falling victim to a leadoff error, a wild pitch and a throwing error in the seventh that allowed Cumberland to plate the go-ahead run.

Logan Wade collected two of KCU’s six hits in the game.

Cumberland (20-8) scored first in the opener when Andy Garretson singled with one out in the second inning and moved all the way to third on an error by KCU right-fielder Andrew Rice. Kyle Blackwell walked and Schmidt followed with an RBI double to left-center, but after an intentional walk to Peyton Wheatley, Jordan Hunt popped out and Moseley grounded out, missing a chance to add to the lead.

Rayden Sierra led off the CU third inning with a single and stole second. Mira’s RBI single gave the Phoenix a 2-0 edge. With two outs pinch-runner Joseph Midgett moved to third on a failed pickoff attempt and Blackwell walked again, setting up Schmidt’s second run-scoring base hit of the game, this one a single down the left-field line, extending the lead to 3-0.

Cumberland had at least one baserunner in all but one inning against Bowen but could not string together hits, stranding one runner in the first, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth innings and two runners in the seventh.

Wade started the KCU fifth inning with a single up the middle and with one out, Trey Cline reached on an error by CU third baseman Mykel Gordon. Austin Wells singled to right, loading the bases, and Jantzen Smith’s groundout to second plated Wade, cutting the Cumberland lead to 3-1.

The Knights got another run in the eighth when Smith reached on a one-out error by second baseman Moseley. He stole second and Trey Mills walked before a pinch-hit groundout from Clark put runners on the corners.

Alex Jacobs reached on a throwing error by shortstop Hunt, allowing Smith to come across and make it a one-run game, but Galart struck out Dane Wilson to end the inning and retired the side in order in the ninth.

Kentucky Christian struck first in the second contest, with Wells singling to leadoff the third inning. With two outs Clark singled to right and Brock Damron followed with an RBI single down the right-field line for a 1-0 KCU advantage.

Schmidt evened the contest with a solo homer to right with one out in the fourth, his second of the season.

Garretson reached on an error to start the seventh inning, took second on a wild pitch and made it to third when the throw sailed into centerfield. Pinch-hitter Mira then doubled to left, plating Garretson with the go-ahead run.

Kentucky Christian threatened in the bottom of the inning after a leadoff single from Bowen. Pinch-runner Smith took second on a wild pitch and with two outs, Cody Daniels dumped a ball down the right-field line that fell just foul. Two pitches later Portela got his eighth strikeout of the game to end the contest.

Forecasts called for 3-8 inches of snow in the Grayson area Friday night, canceling Saturday’s game. Cumberland will be back at home this Tuesday for a doubleheader against Brescia University at 1 p.m. at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium.