Central, Hubbell handcuff Lebanon 10-1

Jonathan Presley drove in Chase Birdwell in the first inning for a 1-0 Lebanon lead.

Aaron Hubbell shut down the Blue Devils after that, holding Lebanon to an Eli McDearman single as the Wildcats climbed to 8-0 for the season and 3-0 in the district going into Tuesday’s rematch at LHS’ Brent Foster Field.

Central scored four times in the bottom of the first and third innings and a run apiece in the second and fourth. The Wildcats collected six hits off Brady Chappell, but drew nine walks off Chappell and reliever Austin Brown.

Hubbell struck out 11 and walked one in six innings before turning matters over to Hayden Baker, who threw a hitless seventh with one strikeout.

Ethan Shelton drove in three Wildcat runs and Matthew Jenkinson two. All six Central hits were singles and no one had more than one.