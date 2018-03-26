Friendship sweeps C-O

The Commanders scored in all seven at-bats in the two games, breaking a 1-1 tie in the opener with four runs in the second inning and finishing off the Eagles with five in the fourth. D.J. Rogers and John Kane each had two of Friendship’s six hits while Kane and Noah Tidwell drove in two runs apiece.

Max Duckwiler pitched all four innings for Friendship, allowing five hits while striking out three.

Carroll-Oakland again took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the nightcap. But Friendship came back with six scores in the bottom half and ended the day with nine in the third as the Commanders collected eight hits, including two each by Storm Sellars and Zachary Elliott.

Carter Kring pitched two innings and Cade Mahoney one as each struck out three in a combined no-hitter.