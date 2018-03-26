Wildcats climb to 7-0 by doubling Lincoln County 4-2

Jared Smith pitched five innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six. Hayden Baker gave up a hit and struck out two over the final two innings for the save.

Central out-hit Lincoln County 8-5. Ethan Shelton tripled and leadoff batter Cole Fergusson doubled as each had two hits for the Wildcats, who climbed to 7-0.

Due to more uncertain weather, the Wildcats’ District 9-AAA series with Lebanon has been flipped with the Blue Devils visiting WCHS on Monday before Wilson Central visits LHS’ Brent Foster Field at 7 p.m. Tuesday as scheduled.