Monarchs sweep Friendship

The second game was more of a slugfest, but the Monarchs still prevailed 10-6 to complete the sweep.

The Commanders grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of the opener on an RBI by John Kane.

Noah Tidwell held the lead until the fifth, striking out nine along the way.

Max Duckwiler led Friendship with three hits while Kane collected two as the Commanders outhit the Monarchs 7-4.

The Monarchs were held to one hit in the nightcap but took advantage of five errors. They scored twice in the first inning before breaking a 2-2 tie with six in the second.

Cade Mahoney drove in two Friendship runs on as many hits as the Commanders collected six hits.