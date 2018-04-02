Cumberland fourth in MSC President's Cup standings

Points are awarded based on the final regular-season standings for each conference-sanctioned sport. The regular-season champion or event champion -- in the case where there is no regular season -- in each sport receives 10 points with second place receiving nine points, etc. At the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, the top seven male and top seven female team finishes for each institution will generate the institution’s overall totals.

Cumberland ranks fourth in the men’s standings with 43.5 points and fourth in the women’s standings with 49.5 points for a total of 93 points. Lindsey Wilson is first in the overall standings with 122 points, followed by the University of the Cumberlands with 115.5 and Campbellsville University with 106.5.

The Phoenix finished fourth in women’s basketball, seventh in men’s basketball and sixth in wrestling along with fourth in men’s and women’s track in the conference championships.