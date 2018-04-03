Birdwell squeezes home Lebanon winner in sixth — MJ’s Smith shuts down Beech bats in 4-1 win

Chase Birdwell, who singled in the game’s first run in the first inning, squeezed home the tie-breaker in the sixth. He finished with two of the Blue Devils’ three hits.

Kohl Finch pitched two innings in relief of starter Brady Chappell and picked up the win. Chappell allowed a second-inning run on four hits and seven walks while striking out four in five innings, throwing 108 pitches.

Lebanon took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth before Portland re-took the lead in the sixth off Finch.

The teams will re-convene at Portland at 7 p.m. Wednesday to wrap up the District 9-AAA home-and-home series.

MJ’s Smith shuts down Beech bats in 4-1 win

MT. JULIET — Ethan Smith held Beech in check for six innings while Aidan Raines drove in two Mt. Juliet runs in the Golden Bears’ 4-1 win over Beech on Tuesday.

Smith allowed four hits and two walks while striking out 10 in six innings, keeping Beech off the scoreboard until the sixth, to improve to 4-0. Bryden Osborne pitched the seventh for his fifth save as Mt. Juliet improved to 11-1 for the season and 4-0 in District 9-AAA.

Mt. Juliet scored all four runs in the first inning, two of which came home on a Raines single. Dalton Earheart and Cade Hoppe had the other RBI without benefit of a hit.

Dylan Kasper collected two of the Golden Bears’ six hits.

The teams will hook up again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Beech to wrap up the two-game home-and-home series.