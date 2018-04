Seven Commanders crossed the plate in the first inning, six in the second and five in the fifth.

Carroll-Oakland took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the first but didn’t tally again until the fourth as the Eagles finished with four hits against Storm Sellars, who struck out seven in four innings.

Friendship finished with 12 hits, including two each by D.J. Rogers and Noah Tidwell. Rogers drove in four runs, Zachary Elliott three and Carson Kennedy two.