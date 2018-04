The Cougars broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the fifth inning and broke the game open with three in the sixth and one in the seventh. They took a 2-0 lead in the first before the Commanders came back with single scores in the second and third.

Noah Tidwell had half of Friendship’s eight hits as the Commanders outhit the Cougars by two. Tidwell also pitched six innings to take the loss, striking out four.