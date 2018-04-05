Earheart, Dyer combine for 10 RBI in 22-8 Mt. Juliet win

Earheart homered and doubled while Dyer singled twice and doubled. Dylan Kasper had three RBI on as many singles. Cade Hoppe singled twice and Trevor Vestal once as they and Brayden Osborne drove in two runs apiece.

Mt. Juliet outhit Beech 14-10 and took advantage of seven Buccaneer errors and six walks.

The Golden Bears built a 7-0 lead midway through the third inning before Beech battled back to within 9-7 in the fourth. Mt. Juliet scored four in the fifth and nine in the sixth in improving to 12-1 for the season and 5-0 in District 9-AAA.

Grayson Cole pitched 3 1/3 innings to improve to 4-0. Hoppe went the final 2 2/3 frames.