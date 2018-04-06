Fast start propels Phoenix to series sweep at Georgetown

Six players collected two hits each in a 14-hit attack for the Phoenix (27-11, 6-3 Mid-South), who have won five of their last seven outings overall. Mykel Gordon and Jared Schmidt recorded two RBIs apiece and Rayden Sierra added two doubles and three runs scored for CU.

Portela (7-1) scattered seven hits, allowing four earned runs with three walks and two strikeouts after being staked to a 10-1 lead after an inning and a half. Travis Dohr got the final five outs, walking two and striking out one.

Georgetown starter Breion Barron (2-4) lasted just 1.1 innings, giving up nine runs, six earned, on seven hits. Cumberland scored five times in the first inning, three of those after a two-out throwing error by the Tigers (17-16, 2-8) plated two runs and kept the inning alive for CU.

The Phoenix posted five runs in the top of the first, with a two-out double to right by Sierra starting the rally. Caleb Kellogg’s squib single down the first base line turned into an RBI, with Sierra never stopping rounding third and beating the throw to the plate.

Gordon singled to right before an RBI double down the left-field line from Schmidt. Andy Garretson grounded to third, but Adryan Ramirez’s throw to first was wild and got down the line, allowing both runners to come across. Jordan Hunt then singled to left, pushing across Garretson for a 5-0 advantage after a half inning.

Chris Gilbody reached on an error by Schmidt to leadoff the bottom of the inning and took second on the play. Antonio Monroy’s ground ball to second moved the runner to third and a two-out single to left from Tyler Wagner got the Tigers on the board.

Cumberland came right back in the second inning, with Carlos Moseley hit with one out before another double by Sierra. Kellogg was hit to load the bases and Gordon delivered a two-run double inside the third base bag, ending the day for Barron.

Schmidt and Garretson both singled home runs and Peyton Wheatley’s RBI single to center put the Phoenix ahead, 10-1.

In the third Monroy beat out an infield single deep in the six-hole and Wagner singled to left with one out. Brandon Benson’s single to center plated a run and a groundout by Ryan Garner cut the CU lead to 10-3.

In the fifth Garretson led off with a single to left and Wheatley was hit with one out. Nick Mira’s single to right scored Garretson for an 11-3 CU advantage.

Sierra walked and Kellogg singled to start the eighth inning, putting runners on the corners, and Sierra came across when Gordon bounced into a double play.

The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the inning and could have had more.

Tyler Wagner and Benson both walked with one out, ending the day for Portela after 116 pitches. Garner singled to center, loading the bases, and Dohr walked Phillip Tomasulo, forcing in a run. Benson came across on a wild pitch, but Dohr got a pop-out by Ramirez and a strikeout of Diego Perez to end the inning without any further damage.

Cumberland will play at Bryan College on Tuesday and finish the home schedule next weekend with a three-game series against Campbellsville University.