FCS’ Bult one-hits HCA as Reece drives in five

The senior right-hander walked one and struck out six on 66 pitches.

The Commanders scored in all four of their at-bats, finishing with 11 hits.

Braden Reece drove in five runs on his fifth homer of the year (in the second inning) and a double. Jared Dickey had two RBI on a double. Ben Jamison and Hayden Alexander doubled and singled while Xan Gordon singled twice.

The Commanders were coming off an 11-5 win at Goodpasture last Thursday in which they overcame a 4-2 deficit with four scores in the top of the third inning and added on with two in the fourth and three in the fifth. Friendship grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning before the Cougars leapfrogged in front 4-2 in the bottom half.

Reece overcame Goodpasdure’s first inning to get the win. The right-hander allowed 12 hits and a walk in seven innings.

Friendship won despite being outhit 12-7. Each team committed two errors while the Commanders drew six bases on balls and were hit three times by pitches.

Reece homered in his only official at-bat and drove in five runs while Dickey knocked in three runs on a double and single. Daniel Lucas doubled and drove in two scores. Jamison singled twice from the leadoff spot.