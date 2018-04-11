Blue Devils bounce back to edge Station Camp

Britt allowed three runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight. Austin Brown recorded the final five outs, including the side in order in the seventh, for the save.

Lebanon scored in the second inning on a single by Kohl French and a two-run double by Chase Birdwell. Eli McDearman led Blue Devil batters with two hits as LHS improved to 10-14 for the season and 4-4 in District 9-AAA, all splits of two-game home-and-home series.

The Blue Devils will travel to coach Eric Vetetoe’s alma mater Trousdale County at 6 p.m. Thursday.