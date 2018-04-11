Station Camp run-rules Lebanon — Hubbell, Wildcats handcuff Portland 10-1 — Bears beat Green Wave 9-4

The Blue Devils took a 1-0 lead on an error.

But Station Camp came back with the tying score in the bottom of the first, the go-ahead tally in the second, some breathing room with two in the third and blew it open with four in the fourth and three in the fifth as the Bison banged out 12 hits.

Brady Chappell pitched the first four innings for Lebanon, allowing nine hits. J.D. Usrey recorded one out in the fifth before Station Camp walked it off.

Jonathan Presley and Chase Birdwell each had a hit for the Blue Devils, who will play host to Station Camp at 7 p.m. tonight at Brent Foster Field to wrap up the home-and-home District 9-AAA series.

Hubbell, Wildcats handcuff Portland 10-1

PORTLAND — Aaron Hubbell turned in another dominating performance Tuesday night for Wilson Central in an 10-1 triumph over Portland.

The senior right-hander scattered an unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out 16 as the Wildcats climbed to 14-3 going into tonight’s 7 p.m. District 9-AAA series finale at WCHS.

Four Wildcats scored in the first inning, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth as they collected just five hits, but took advantage of four errors, eight bases on balls and three hit batters.

Ethan Shelton drove in three runs on a triple and a double. Blaine Mabry also doubled.

Bears beat Green Wave 9-4

GALLATIN — Eric Rice drove in three runs and Ethan Smith held Gallatin in check for five innings in Mt. Juliet’s 9-4 win Tuesday night.

Rice, Dylan Kasper, Cade Hoppe and John Dyer each delivered two of Mt. Juliet’s 11 hits. Dyer tripled and Kasper doubled as the Golden Bears improved to 14-1 for the season and 7-0 in District 9-AAA going into tonight’s 7 p.m. home rematch with the Green Wave.

Smith allowed an earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out nine. Warren Lee earned his first save with two scoreless innings of one-hit relief with four punchouts.