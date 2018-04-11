logo

Weekend series adjusted versus Campbellsville

Staff Reports • Apr 11, 2018 at 4:01 PM

Forecasts calling for a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday have once again caused movement in the Cumberland baseball schedule, with the Phoenix set to take on 20th-ranked Campbellsville University this weekend at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium.

The two teams will now play a noon doubleheader on Friday. The final game of the series is tentatively scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. If that game is rained out, the Phoenix and Tigers will meet Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Senior Day activities for 12 players will take place before the game either Saturday or Sunday.

Cumberland has won 10 of its last 13 contests since March 23, including 4 of 5 last week as well as an 8-6 victory Tuesday at 10th-ranked Bryan College, the second victory this season for CU over the Lions. This weekend’s series are the last scheduled home games this year for the Phoenix.

