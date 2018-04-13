Blue Devils bludgeon Bears 14-3

The Golden Bears built a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run triple and RBI single off Nick Maggart.

Baird got back in the game with two runs in the bottom half. Brett Bowman doubled and scored on Denton Dodson’s triple. Brody Hays’ fielder’s choice brought in Dodson.

After Maggart struck out the side in the top of the second, the Blue Devils scored seven two-out runs in the bottom half. Bryce Kelly tripled and scored on Bowman’s single. Dodson drilled a two-run homer over the center-field fence to put Baird in front.

Hays, Maggart and Anthony Paponetti doubled for another two runs. Paponetti and Bryson Underwood came home on Ian Jennings’ two-run single.

Dodson then took the mound and picked up where Maggart left off, keeping Mt. Juliet off the board.

But Baird wasn’t finished in the bottom half, pouring five more across the plate. Kelly opened the third with an inside-the-park home run. Bowman doubled and scored on Dodson’s second two-run blast of the day, this time over the left-field fence. Hays singled and scored on Maggart’s second double of the day. Underwood and Paponetti finished the scoring with RBI fielder’s choices.

Dodson kept Mt. Juliet at bay the rest of the five-inning game with a pair of double plays.