Friendship shuts out DCA 3-0 — Perry powers MJCA to DH sweep

Reece scattered seven hits and no walks while striking out seven as he worked out of several jams, including the bases loaded in the sixth. Xan Gordon whiffed two in the seventh for the save.

Friendship scored twice in the second inning and once in the fourth. Justin Seagraves hit an RBI triple to left field in the second inning. He singled and scored on Ben Jamison’s triple in the sixth. Ethan Raymer drove in the other Commander run.

Hayden Alexander doubled twice while Jamison also had two hits.

Perry powers MJCA to DH sweep

MT. JULIET — Dawson Perry poked a pair of two-run homers Tuesday to power Mt. Juliet Christian to a 9-1 and 19-2 sweep of Hendersonville Christian.

Both of Perry’s blasts came in the second inning of the respective games. He also had an RBI double in the first game.

Tyler Blais pitched four innings for the win in the opener, allowing five hits while striking out eight.

Caylor Bates banged an RBI double while Noah Michael and Russell Prater each produced a run-scoring single. Blais doubled while Alex Pitman singled.

Chris Bly struck out seven in four innings of the nightcap before Bates whiffed two in the fifth as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 10-8 for the season and 5-3 in the Middle Region Division 2-A.

Bates blasted a solo home run while Justin Matthews doubled in a score and single. Nolan Burgess banged out three hits as he, Tanner Hollinsworth and John Michael Jarrett each produced an RBI single. Pitman, Blais, Bly and Dylan Boehm singled.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.