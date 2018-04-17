Smith wins 1-0 pitcher’s dual for Mt. Juliet

Vanderbilt-bound Ethan Smith allowed two hits and three walks while striking out nine in five innings to improve to 5-0. Brayden Osborne tossed the final two frames for his seventh save as Mt. Juliet improved to 19-3 for the season and 9-0 in District 9-AAA.

Auburn-bound Hayden Mullins went the full six innings, surrendering three hits and three walks while whiffing 11.

Vestal singled and scored on Mullins’ wild pitch. The left-hander threw 109 pitches in six innings.

The teams will hook up again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Drakes Creek Park to wrap up the home-and-home district series.

Central shut out by Station Camp 5-0

GALLATIN — Wilson Central was held to three hits by Station Camp freshman Ryan Ginther as the Bison blanked the Wildcats 5-0 Tuesday night.

Ginther allowed doubles to Gabe Jennings and Ethan Shelton and a single to Connor Sullivan as the right-hander walked three and struck out 11.

Central’s Aaron Hubbell surrendered a first-inning run, three in the fourth and one in the fifth on six hits and a walk while whiffing four. Just two of the runs were earned. Hayden Baker gave up two hits in a scoreless sixth.

The teams will hook up at 7 p.m. Wednesday at WCHS to wrap up the two-game home-and-home District 9-AAA series.