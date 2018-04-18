Double and everything for Baird

The first two two-baggers came in the first inning following a Bryce Kelly. Brett Bowman’s double put runners on second and third base from where they scored on Denton Dodson’s double. Anthony Paponetti followed with an RBI single.

Kelly walked, stole second and third before scoring on Bowman’s single in the second. Dodson, Brody Hays and Nick Maggart followed with consecutive RBI doubles. Following a walk to Bryson Underwood, Paponetti came through with another run-scoring two-bagger. Ian Jennings capped the inning with an RBI single.

Satterfield scored all four of its runs in the top of the fourth on four hits.

Baird responded in the bottom half on Isaiah Douglas’ two-run double.

Hays pitched the first four innings for Baird before Kelly closed out the contest in the fifth. Each pitcher induced a double play.

Baird finished with 12 hits and 10 stolen bases.