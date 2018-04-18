Wildcats’ Wright signs with Carson-Newman baseball

Wilson Central pitcher Will Wright signs a baseball scholarship with Carson-Newman on Tuesday. Seated with him are (from left) grandmother Judy, parents Lee and Rachel Wright and grandmother Barbara Bryson. Standing are aunt Cathy Wright, Wildcat assistant coach Matthew Burke, head coach Anthony Ford, assistants Andrew Schmeltzer and William Wakefield, athletic director Chip Bevis and grandfather Wallace Bryson. Will Wright was 4-1 with a 2.88 earned-run average going into Wednesday night’s home game against Station Camp with 36 strikeoiuts in 26 innings. The senior left-hander is following in the cleats of his late grandfather, W.A. Wright, who played for the Eagles in the 1960s before embarking on a career in education which brought him to Lebanon as Lebanon High principal and Wilson County school superintendent before losing his life in a 1989 traffic accident. W.A. Wright Elementary School is named in his memory.