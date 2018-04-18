logo

Wilson Central baseball

Wildcats crush Station Camp on bounce-back 12-3

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 10:24 PM

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central put Tuesday’s loss at Station Camp in the rearview mirror, spotted the Bison an early run before dominating the visitors 12-3 Wednesday night.

The Wildcats answered Station Camp’s 1-0 first-inning lead with three in the their first two at-bats and added five in the fifth.

Gabe Jennings and Ethan Shelton homered to lead Central’s 13-hit parade. Shelton and Jackson Odette doubled and singled as each drove in three runs while Jennings also doubled on his way to twoRBI. Leadoff batter Cole Fergusson doubled and knocked in two scores. Matthew Jenkinson added a double.

Hours after signing a scholarship with Carson-Newman, left-hander Will Wright pitched six innings to improve to 5-1, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven as the Wildcats climbed to 16-5 for the season and 8-2 in District 9-AAA. Britt White allowed a hit in a scoreless seventh.

Central will play in the Trojan Classic in Chattanooga this weekend.

