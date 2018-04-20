Baird rallies past Winfree Bryant 5-3

With the Blue Devils trailing 3-2 going into the sixth, singles by Bryson Underwood and Anthony Paponetti pulled Baird into a tie. Isaiah Douglas, who went 3-for-3, singled in the go-ahead run and Bryce Kelly’s single accounted for the insurance score.

Winfree Bryant threatened in the seventh with two runners on before Baird pitcher Brett Bowman threw to shortstop Denton Dodson to pick off the lead runner and end the game.

Dodson, second baseman Brody Hays and Paponetti turned a 5-4-3 double play to short-circuit a two-on threat for Winfree Bryant in the first inning.

But the Aviators got a run home in the second on Caden West’s RBI single.

Baird was turned away in the bottom of the second despite loading the bases, but pulled into a 1-1 tie in the third on singles by Kelly and Bowman.

Winfree Bryant scored twice in the fourth. After Copeland Bradford singled, Fisher Bradshaw and Bryce Fuller laid down squeeze bunts to put the Aviators up 3-1.

Baird got a score back in the fifth after Douglas and Jaylen Abston hit consecutive singles. Dodson doubled to right field to score Douglas.