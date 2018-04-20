Blue Devils bounce back to double DeKalb

A four-run fifth inning put DeKalb in front 4-3 before the Blue Devils answered with their own four-spot in the bottom half and tacked on an insurance score in the sixth as they improved to 12-16 going into Friday’s home game against Greenbrier.

Luke Bradshaw doubled as he and Jonathan Presley each drove in two runs on two hits while Chase Birdwell also singled twice for Lebanon.

Kohl Finch pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Ben Vance to pick up the win. Austin Brown threw an uneventful seventh.

The Blue Devils, who outhit DeKalb 10-6, built a 3-0 lead with a run in the second inning and two in the third.

On Wednesday, Gallatin’s Chase Terry pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout to lead the Green Wave to a 2-0 blanking of the Blue Devils at David Alexander Field.

The Green Wave scored in the first inning and tacked on an insurance score in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk as they improved to 5-15 for the season and 2-7 in the district.

Lebanon starter Evan Britt struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed just two hits, but walked seven as the Blue Devils dropped to 4-6 in the district.

Birdwell banged out two of Lebanon’s hits with Felipe Juarez getting the other.

The night before, Gallatin’s Matt Bradley paved the way for Terry’s feat by throwing his own three-hitter in a 3-1 win at Foster Field.

Unlike Terry, who only struck out three as he let his defense do most of the work, Bradley struck out 12.

Brady Chappell took the loss despite allowing just one hit and striking out 10 over 5 2/3 innings. Brown worked 1 1/3 in relief.

Presley picked up a pair of Lebanon hits.