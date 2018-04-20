To Dyer for — Bears walk off with 2-1 win on 8th-inning HR

The leadoff blast made a winner of Brayden Osborne in his first decision of the season, who struck out two in the top of the hitless eighth.

Cade Hoppe had half of Mt. Juliet’s four hits, one of which was a double, and drove in the Golden Bears’ first-inning run.

Siegel tied the score 1-1 in the third off starter John Fitzgibbons, who allowed three hits and a walk over five innings. Dyer pitched the sixth and seventh as Mt. Juliet improved to 21-4 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will play host to arch-rival Wilson Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the opener of a home-and-home District 9-AAA series. The rematch will be 24 hours later at WCHS.