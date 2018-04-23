Paponetti drives in five to lift WJB

The Blue Devils got going early with six scores in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff batter Bryce Kelly walked and scored on Denton Dodson’s single. Brody Hays singled and Nick Maggart was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Paponetti doubled to center field to score two runs.

Jaylen Abston followed with an RBI single before Isaiah Douglas capped the inning with a two-run double.

Paponetti singled in a run in the second for a 7-0 lead.

The Monarchs scored in the top of the third off starting pitcher Dodson.

Baird answered with five in the bottom of the third. Ian Jennings singled center field and scored on Douglas’ second double of the game, which was his seventh hit of the week. Brett Bowman singled and Dodson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Maggart was hit by a pitch for the second time to load the bases. Bryson Underwood drew a walk to force in a score before Paponetti capped his day with a two-run double.

Easton Drennon and K.J. Wood also had hits for Baird. Catchers Logan Sullivan and Easton Drennon combined to throw out three would-be base stealers,

Baird will finish its regular season this week against Southside and Mt. Juliet.