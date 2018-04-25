Mt. Juliet baseball
Mt. Juliet's Dyer looks to score
George Page
•
Yesterday at 10:09 PM
Mt. Juliet’s John Dyer takes his lead off third base during the fourth inning Wednesday night when the Golden Bears scored three times to tie visiting Wilson Central 3-3. That score held until the bottom of the eighth inning when a one-out error and two walks loaded the bases for Cal Burgett’s bases-loaded walk to lift MJ to a 4-3 win. The teams are scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Central.