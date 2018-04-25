Mt. Juliet's Dyer looks to score

Mt. Juliet’s John Dyer takes his lead off third base during the fourth inning Wednesday night when the Golden Bears scored three times to tie visiting Wilson Central 3-3. That score held until the bottom of the eighth inning when a one-out error and two walks loaded the bases for Cal Burgett’s bases-loaded walk to lift MJ to a 4-3 win. The teams are scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Central.