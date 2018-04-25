Vetetoe to step down as LHS baseball coach

“I’m choosing to resign to pursue other opportunities,” Vetetoe told the Democrat on Wednesday afternoon before the Blue Devils played host to Beech at Brent Foster Field. “It’s not something I’m going to sit here and dwell on.

“Lebanon’s baseball program is in better shape during the four years I’ve been here to where it was four years ago.”

Vetetoe, who will turn 31 Friday, inherited a program he said had just 20 wins in the five seasons before his 2015 arrival to one which is 88-63 (based on his recollections) going into Wednesday’s game. The Blue Devils are 14-17 this season following a 9-3 loss at Beech on Tuesday and an 8-7 win in 13 innings Wednesday.

Athletic director Zach Martin said he could not comment on the resignation.

“It’s not official right now,” Martin said Wednesday afternoon. “We haven’t received a letter yet, so until we receive a letter, I can’t say anything about it.”

Vetetoe is a native of Hartsville and a graduate of Trousdale County High School. He was a backup third baseman at Cumberland behind NAIA Player of the Year Matt Greener on the Bulldogs’ 2010 NAIA championship team. He began his coaching career with his high school alma mater before coming to Lebanon, where he promptly won District 9-AAA coach of the year honors his first season.

“I told the kids, all year long we talk about battling adversity and growing up,” Vetetoe said. “Sometimes you get cards dealt in life you don’t like… But adversity is going to happen in life. You have to look it in the eye.

“I plan to be here the rest of the year and work hard for these four seniors who have been with me from the start.”