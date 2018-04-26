Burgett’s bases-loaded walk boosts Bears in 8th — Presley singles in walk-off winner for Lebanon in 11th — Friendship to host DII districts

It was the only lead of the night for the Golden Bears, who fell behind 3-0 before rallying to tie the game with three runs in the bottom of he fourth inning. Cade Hoppe doubled and scored in the fourth. Nelson Buckland singled in two tallies.

Wilson Central scored twice in the second inning and once in the third. Gabe Jennings doubled as he, Cole Ferguson and Matthew Jenkenson each had two of Central’s seven hits.

Mt. Juliet finished with five hits off Aaron Hubbell and Jenkenson. Hubbell allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out seven in five innings. Jenkinson threw the final 2 1/3 innings to take the loss on an unearned run as Mt. Juliet filled the bases on an error and two walks.

Grayson Cole pitched the top of the eighth and picked up the win to improve to 6-1 as Mt. Juliet moved to 22-4 for the season and 6-1 in District 9-AAA going into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. rematch at WCHS.

Starter Ethan Smith surrendered Central’s runs on three hits and five walks while striking out eight. Warren Lee threw 1 1/3 innings and Brayden Osborne 1 2/3, including the top of the seventh which ended with a Wildcat runner thrown out at home by the left-fielder.

Presley singles in walk-off winner for Lebanon in 11th

As long a night as it was at Mt. Juliet, it was even longer at Lebanon’s Brent Foster Field, where the Blue Devils, in their first home game since learning coach Eric Vetetoe will step down at the end of the season, outscored Beech 8-7 in 11 innings Wednesday night.

Jonathan Presley’s RBI single walked it off for the Blue Devils, who improved to 14-17 for the season.

Friendship to host DII districts

Friendship Christian is scheduled to play host to Antioch for Senior Day on Thursday.

But there will be plenty of games to be played in Possum Town as FCS will play host to its bracket of the Division II District 4-A tournament starting Friday. The Commanders, seeded No. 1 in the East Division, will play host to either University School of Nashville or Nashville Christian at 6:30 p.m. Friday. At the same time, Mt. Juliet Christian, seeded third in the East, will travel to West No.2 Clarksville Academy for a 6 p.m. game that night.

All four teams will hook up at FCS on Saturday with the losers playing a 4 p.m. elimination game, followed by the winners at 6.

The bracket final will be held next Tuesday or Wednesday on each side with the top two advancing to a consolation and/or championship game next Wednesday at the highest remaining seed to seed the foursome for the Middle Region tournament.