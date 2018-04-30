CU sweeps doubleheader to end regular season — Hunt picks up 1,500th NAIA victory — Phoenix take on Pikeville in MSC Championships

The Phoenix won 17-4 and 11-8 to complete a weekend sweep against the Bears, improving Hunt’s all-time record with Cumberland as a four-year institution to 1,500-686-5 in 35 years as head coach. In 37 total years as head coach at CU, including two as a junior college, Hunt’s all-time record is 1,561-712-5.

Hunt needs eight more victories to pass Larry Hays for third all-time on the all-time victories list for NAIA coaches (active and non-active). Ed Cheff (1,705) and Gordie Gillespie (1,893) lead the all-time list for wins in the NAIA. Denny Crabaugh (1,402) at Oklahoma City University was the only active coach within 250 wins of Hunt at the beginning of the season.

Phoenix take on Pikeville in MSC Championships

Cumberland baseball will play the University of Pikeville at 3 p.m Thursday in the first round of the Mid-South Conference Championships at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., as announced by the league office Sunday.

The Phoenix earned the No. 3 seed in the seven-team tournament thanks to a weekend sweep at Shawnee State. Cumberland enters the tournament 32-17 overall, 10-7 in Mid-South Conference action.

The Phoenix won 2-of-3 against Pikeville at home in the first league games of the season on March 17-18, posting 11-5 and 6-4 victories in Saturday’s doubleheader. The Bears won the series finale, 9-4.

Jared Schmidt, Rayden Sierra and Mykel Gordon all homered in the first game and Gordon added a two-run homer in the second contest in the doubleheader sweep. Sierra and Gordon each hit two-run shots and Schmidt added a solo homer in the first game, as the Phoenix scored in 6-of-8 innings. Gordon’s two-run home run capped a four-run third inning in the second contest, putting CU ahead for good.

This marks the first Mid-South Conference Tournament with all league teams in one city in three years. Teams have played best 2-of-3 series the last two seasons, with the winners of those series advancing to Bowling Green for a four-team tournament. Cumberland has won six MSC Tournament titles, claiming 5 of 6 from 1997-02 and again in 2014 on its way to the program’s third national championship.

CU sweeps doubleheader to end regular season

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Cumberland homered six times in the opener, two by Peyton Wheatley, and used big innings in both contests to sweep a doubleheader, 17-4 and 11-8, over Shawnee State in the final regular season games for the Phoenix on Saturday.

Cumberland (32-17, 10-7 Mid-South) pounded out 28 hits combined in the twin bill, posting five runs in the first inning and six runs in the seventh in the opener and five runs in the second and three in the sixth in the second contest.

Wheatley finished 4-for-9 with four runs and four RBIs in the doubleheader, Carlos Moseley was 5-for-9 with five runs and two RBIs and Rayden Sierra added his 20th home run of the season and scored five times in the first contest.

Curtis Hoppe (5-3) struggled through five innings to get the win in the opener, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He walked five and struck out five. Travis Dohr worked the final two innings, giving up no runs on one hit with two strikeouts.

Brady Knittel (1-5) suffered the loss for the Bears, giving up 10 runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts in five innings for the Bears (14-28, 1-16).

Polo Portela (8-1) got the win but pitched very uneven, allowing eight runs, five earned, on nine hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out three, working around 14 SSU baserunners. Blake Young got the final three outs for his second save, giving up just a single.

Alex Walker (0-4) took the loss for the Bears, giving up five runs on five hits in 2.2 innings. He walked three and struck out one.

Cumberland scored five times in the first inning in the opener, sending nine batters to the plate. Nick Mira started the inning with a double to right-center and Moseley followed with a two-run homer just to the left of the batter’s eye for a quick 2-0 CU advantage.

Sierra and Mykel Gordon both doubled, bringing home a run, and Jared Schmidt was hit before a two-run double from Hector Morales made it 5-0 for the Phoenix.

Shawnee State got a run back in the bottom of the inning with a walk and a stolen base by Christian Helton, who scored on a two-out single to right by Levi Jones.

Moseley and Sierra both singled and Gordon was hit, loading the bases with one out in the second inning. Schmidt walked, forcing in a run, and Caleb Kellogg’s sacrifice fly plated another for a 7-1 CU lead.

Sierra’s solo homer to left-center in the fourth, his 20th of the year, extended the advantage to 8-1, but the Bears cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning.

Dalton Phillips hit a one-out solo homer to right-center for SSU and Sam Gerhold was hit before a walk to Alex Medina. The two runners moved up on a wild pitch and Gerhold scored on a grounder to first by Blake Marshall, which was booted by Schmidt, extending the inning. Helton then lined out to center, scoring pinch-runner Anthony Nichols.

Wheatley and Mira hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the fifth for the Phoenix. Sierra walked and Gordon singled in the sixth and Schmidt’s RBI single gave Cumberland an 11-4 advantage.

Jordan Hunt reached on a fielding error to leadoff the CU seventh and Wheatley followed with his second homer of the game and fourth of the season. Moseley doubled with one out and Sierra reached on an error by the centerfielder, a ball hit to the wall in dead center, putting runners on second and third.

Pinch-hitter Kyle Blackwell plated both runs with a single to right and Kellogg then homered to right-center, his fourth of the year, and the final runs of the game, which ended early because of the 10-run rule.

Wheatley led off the second game with a double and moved to third on Moseley’s fly ball. With two outs Mira singled to right, scoring Wheatley for a 1-0 CU edge.

Shawnee State answered quickly, as JT Boggs walked with two outs and scored on a triple to center by Jones. Chase Thurber then homered to centerfield for a 3-1 SSU lead after an inning.

Morales reached on a throwing error to start the second inning for the Phoenix and Janson Neff singled to right with one out, putting runners on the corners. Wheatley singled to center, plating Morales, and Moseley followed with a single, loading the bases.

Sierra’s fly ball scored a run and Mira walked, loading the bases again and setting up Gordon, who singled to the left side, pushing across two runs and Mira scored on a throwing error by the Bears, giving the Phoenix a 6-3 lead.

Gerhold singled and Casey Claflin walked before a Marshall single loading the bases in the bottom of the inning for SSU. Helton’s groundout plated a run, but Portela got a line drive doubleplay to end the inning without further damage.

The game remained 6-4 until the fifth when Schmidt led off with a double and Andy Garretson homered to right with one out, his third of the season.

Shawnee State came back in the bottom of the frame with singles by Clement and Jones. Phillips’ two-out RBI single to center made it 8-5 Cumberland.

The Phoenix added three more runs in the sixth, starting with singles by Moseley and Sierra and a walk to Mira, loading the bases. Schmidt’s sac fly plated a run and after a walk to Morales, Hunt scored two runs with a single to right, stretching the advantage to 11-5.

The Bears would not go away, though, coming back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to stay within striking distance. Claflin singled and Helton reached on an error, a ball that appeared to be lost in the sun in right field by Sierra. Boggs belted a line drive three-run homer to right with two puts, pulling SSU within 11-8, but Young gave up a single but got a 3-6 ground ball double play to end the contest.