Commanders clinch region berth

Clarksville Academy was spotted two runs in the top of the first inning before the Cougars were shut out by Braden Reece the rest of the way as the Commanders cut the margin in half in the bottom of the first and took the lead for good with three in the second. Friendship broke the game open with six in the sixth.

The Commanders will play at 6 p.m. today against the survivor of the ongoing elimination contest between Clarksville Academy and Mt. Juliet Christian, whose winner will also secure a region berth.

Reece scattered eight hits and no walks while striking out four in the full seven innings.

Friendship finished with six hits, including two by Daniel Lucas, who doubled. Reece and Jared Dickey each drove in two runs.

If the Commanders win tonight, they will play for the district championship either tomorrow or Wednesday against the winner from the Davidson Academy bracket at the site of the higher seed or the winner of the season head to head. Tonight’s 6 p.m. loser will play for third place tomorrow or Wednesday.