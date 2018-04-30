Seagraves, small ball send FCS to district final

And small ball helped deliver a big win to his Commanders on Monday night in a 4-2 victory over Clarksville Academy in the FCS bracket final of the Division II District 4-A tournament.

After a third-inning fielder’s choice by Ben Jamison and a fourth-inning sacrifice fly by Hanley Sobieszczyk staked Friendship to a 2-0 lead, Daniel Lucas dropped a bunt down the third-base line in the sixth inning. The third baseman threw the ball down the right-field line, allowing two runners to score.

Those insurance scores paid off when Clarksville Academy scored twice in the top of the seventh.

Justin Seagraves survived the uprising with a complete game, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out five as the Commanders climbed to 22-9 for the season and into a 6:30 p.m. championship game at FCS against Goodpasture on Tuesday for the district championship.

But Monday’s win guaranteed Friendship a first-round Middle Region home game Friday and a victory Tuesday will give the Commanders more home games as the region tourney advances into next week.

Clarksville Academy will face Donelson Christian earlier Tuesday for third place, but both will be on the road Friday. CA advanced by ousting Mt. Juliet Christian 9-4 earlier Monday.