Hendersonville handcuffs Central 5-0

Mullins allowed only a double to Matthew Jenkinson and a hit batter while striking out 10 in seven innings.

Will Wright pitched four innings for Central, surrendering three scores in the fourth. The left-hander allowed five hits. After Hayden Baker threw a scoreless fifth, Jenkinson came on to give up two runs on three hits as the trio allowed nine hits.

Central is the likely No. 3 seed for the district tournament and will play in the Hendersonville bracket. The Wildcats will be back at Drakes Creek Park on Saturday.