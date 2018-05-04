Phoenix fall into late-night elimination game

Campbellsville (34-15) advanced to face top-seeded Cumberlands in the winner’s bracket finals on Saturday. Cumberland (33-18) fell into the consolation bracket and faced fourth-seeded Lindsey Wilson late Friday in an elimination game.

Brandon Diaz, Logan Roberts, and DJ Wilson stymied the Phoenix bats after they had posted six runs on six hits in the first three innings.

Roberts provided nine strikeouts while allowing just one hit in three scoreless innings to pick up the win. Wilson allowed just one run on one hit over the final 2-2/3 innings to pick up the save.

The Tigers overcame a pair of four-run deficits to take their first lead in the bottom of the fourth with a four-run inning. While Campbellsville had three hits in the inning, the Tigers took advantage of a pair of Cumberland errors and a wild pitch to pull ahead.

Tyson Solis led the Tiger offense with four hits while Bryson Wallet and Ty Housden combined for four hits and two RBIs. Cumberland’s Rayden Sierra and Hector Morales each homered for the Phoenix in the loss.

The Campbellsville-Cumberlands game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday while Cumberland and Lindsey Wilson were slated for a 10 p.m. start Friday after rain early in the day backed up the schedule.

Cumberland jumped to a 4-0 first-inning lead as Sierra scored on a wild pitch, Jared Schmidt slapped an RBI single and Morales a two-run homer.

Campbellsville cut the margin in half in the bottom of the first on an error and a Logan Roberts sacrifice fly.

Schmidt’s RBI single to left field in the third made it 5-2 before Morales grounded into a bases-loaded 6-4-3 double play to plate Mykel Gordon to open a 6-2 lead.

But Cumberland could do little against Campbellsville’s bullpen trio of Diaz, Roberts and Wilson. Wilson served up a ninth-inning home run to Sierra which brought Cumberland within 9-8.

CU starter Polo Portela pitched four innings, allowing eight runs (six earned) on seven hits to take the loss. Mt. Juliet’s Curtis Hoppe hurled the final four frames, surrendering an unearned run on two hits and two walks while whiffing four.