Bears bounce Blue Devils in bracket final

The Golden Bears improved to 28-4 and advanced to Wednesday night’s championship game at home against Wilson Central. Wednesday’s winner will host a Region 5-AAA tournament game Monday while the loser goes to Clarksville or Rossview, with the other coming to Wilson County.

Lebanon jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Cade Hoppe before Mt. Juliet answered with three in the first and second and five in the third. The Bears finished off the Blue Devils with two in the bottom of the sixth as they finished with 11 hits off three pitchers.

Dalton Earheart drove in five runs for Mt. Juliet, including the tying runs on a first-inning double. He had a second double later. Cal Burgett had three RBI on two singles while Eric Rice singled twice and doubled, knocking in a score. Treval Vestal also had two singles.

Hoppe allowed one earned run on eight singles and no walks while striking out four.

Chase Birdwell and Kohl Finch each finished with two hits for Lebanon.

Brady Chappell pitched the first two innings and took the loss. Austin Brown and Finch followed to the mound.

Lebanon advanced to the bracket final by ousting Station Camp 14-5 earlier Tuesday.

The loss ended Eric Vetetoe’s four-year run as Lebanon coach.