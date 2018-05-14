Central upsets Clarksville, Bears stunned by Rossview

Wilson Central, one year after losing at home in this game as the District 9-AAA champion, held off a late rally from District 10 champion Clarksville 6-3 while Rossview, two years after beating Mt. Juliet in the rain, enjoyed perfect weather in shutting out the state’s top-ranked Golden Bears 4-0.

The Wildcats (Wilson Central version) scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning. They added single scores in the third and fourth frames before blowing the game open temporarily with three scores in the top of the sixth.

Aaron Hubbell pitched 5 2/3 innings for Central with six strikeouts.

Ethan Shelton drove in two runs while Gabe Jennings had two of Central’s six hits.

Clarksville collected 10 hits but left the bases loaded at the end of the game as Central returned home with a 23-12 record.

The Wildcats will return to Montgomery County on Tuesday to face Rossview in the region final. Region finals are scheduled for Wednesday, but several are moving their games to Tuesday because of rain in the forecast. Tuesday’s winner will play host to a sectional Friday while the runner-up goes on the road. Brentwood and/or Ravenwood will come out of Region 6.

The Hawks jumped to a 2-0 first-inning lead on a hit, hit batter and an error against Mt. Juliet starter Cade Hoppe. The Hawks added another run in the fifth as they chased Hoppe for John Dyer. They tacked on one final run in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Mt. Juliet had just five hits. Two of the hits came in the third as Dylan Kasper singled and made his way to third on a Tyler Vestal single but was stranded as the Golden Bears finished a 29-5 season.