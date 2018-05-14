logo

Cumberland baseball

Freed pushes CU to the brink

Staff Reports • Today at 8:27 PM

UPLAND, Ind. — Freed-Hardeman scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead and blew the game open with six in the sixth to put Cumberland behind the eight-ball with a 13-8 win in the Upland Bracket of the NAIA World Series Opening Round on Monday afternoon.

The Phoenix led 4-1 against their long-time Tennessee Rivals before the Lions roared back. Wes Brooks’ two-run single brought Freed to within a run and DeMikyle Holmes’ two-run double put them ahead.

In the sixth, former Lebanon High star Bryce Lester began the blowout with a two-run single to chase CU starter Polo Portela. Brooks greeted reliever Blake Young with a two-run homer. Griffin Siebert’s RBI double chased Young.

Josh Sears’ home run to left field staked Freed-Hardeman to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Cumberland came back with a Jared Schmidt home run over the center-field fence to open the CU second. Caleb Kellogg singled and scored on Hector Morales’ sacrifice fly foulout for a 2-1 Phoenix lead.

Carlos Moseley’s two-run homer staked CU to the 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth.

Hector Morales homered in the eighth to bring the Phoenix within 11-5.

After Freed-Hardeman scored twice in the top of the ninth on home runs by Sears and Kaimana Ancog, Cumberland countered in the bottom half with Mykel Gordon’s three-run homer.

The Phoenix fell to 34-20 and will face Northwestern (Iowa) at 11 a.m. CDT Tuesday in an elimination game with the winner advancing to another game later in the day. Freed-Hardeman improved to 41-14 and will play in the winner’s bracket later Tuesday.

Freed-Hardeman outhit Cumberland 15-10. Schmidt, Morales and Jordan Hunt had two hits apiece for the Phoenix. Hunt, Morales and Nick Mira doubled.

In addition to his hit, Lester, a sophomore playing shortstop, walked and scored twice from the leadoff spot.

Portela took the loss to fall to 8-3.

Austin Steel survived eight innings for Freed to climb to 10-2.

