Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth League

Ligon & Bobo wins without hits

Staff Reports • Today at 11:17 PM

Anycare and SEI played to a 4-4 tie in eight innings Monday night before Ligon & Bobo edged the Knights 4-3 in the Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth League at Baird Park’s Eskew Field.

Ligon & Bobo won despite no hits. Caleb Dixon hit a two-run triple for the Knights.

Denton Dodson scored three runs for Anycare and joined Dalton Bowes and Emilio Jimenez on the mound.

