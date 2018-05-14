Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth League Ligon & Bobo wins without hits Staff Reports • Today at 11:17 PM Anycare and SEI played to a 4-4 tie in eight innings Monday night before Ligon & Bobo edged the Knights 4-3 in the Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth League at Baird Park’s Eskew Field. Ligon & Bobo won despite no hits. Caleb Dixon hit a two-run triple for the Knights. Denton Dodson scored three runs for Anycare and joined Dalton Bowes and Emilio Jimenez on the mound. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.