Wildcats win Region 5-AAA, host Brentwood in sectional

The Wildcats climbed to 24-12 for the season and will play host to a sectional Friday when Brentwood pays a visit at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the state tournament next week.

Central jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Rossview, which will travel to Ravenwood on Friday, scored twice in the bottom half.

Both teams turned double plays in the early innings. Third baseman Ethan Shelton started three double plays for the Wildcats and was a general vacuum cleaner in the hot corner.

Connor Sullivan’s two-run double put Central ahead 3-2 in the top of the third inning. The Wildcats added a run in the fourth for what turned out to be the final score. Shelton and Blaine Mabry had the other RBIs.

The defense continued to go to work as the game ended with a diving catch by center-fielder Cole Fergusson.

Rossview, which stranded a bases-loaded opportunity in the sixth, also flashed the leather as center-fielder Christian Scott took away at least three hits.

Matthew Jenkinson pitched the first three innings, allowing both runs (one earned) on four htis. Jared Smith fired the final four frames and was awarded the win after giving up three hits. Despite the often spectacular defense, the pair had to work around four errors. Neither Rossview run came with an RBI.

Central finished with eight hits, including two each by Jenkinson and Aaron Hubbell. Both doubled, as did Sullivan and Gabe Jennings.

The Wildcats’ two other trips to the sectional were in 2015 when Central suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 loss at Ravenwood in 11 innings and in ’05 when Franklin beat the ‘Cats 14-2 at WCHS as current Baltimore Oriole catcher Caleb Joseph hit a three-run homer.