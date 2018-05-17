Lebanon’s Lester leads Lions to NAIA World Series

Cumberland didn’t qualify for the NAIA World Series this year, but one of Lebanon’s native sons did. Freed-Hardeman shortstop Bryce Lester, shown swinging for a hit against the Phoenix at Woody Hunt Stadium in early April, went 3-for-5 with a double in the Lions’ 5-0 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan in the Upland (Ind.) Bracket final of the NAIA Baseball Championships Opening Round on Thursday morning. F-H qualified for the World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, for the first time in school history.