logo

Freed-Haldeman baseball

Lebanon’s Lester leads Lions to NAIA World Series

Andy Reed • Today at 6:54 PM
areed@lebanondemocrat.com

Cumberland didn’t qualify for the NAIA World Series this year, but one of Lebanon’s native sons did. Freed-Hardeman shortstop Bryce Lester, shown swinging for a hit against the Phoenix at Woody Hunt Stadium in early April, went 3-for-5 with a double in the Lions’ 5-0 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan in the Upland (Ind.) Bracket final of the NAIA Baseball Championships Opening Round on Thursday morning. F-H qualified for the World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, for the first time in school history.

In 56 starts, Lester is batting .359 with four home runs, 30 RBI and a team-leading 18 stolen bases in 22 attempts.

Recommended for You

    Lebanon Democrat Videos