Bruins block ‘Cats’ path to state

Defending state champion Brentwood used the bunt game to get two runs across against Aaron Hubbell in a 2-0 win.

Hubbell’s strikeout count reached 12 in six innings-plus. But Brentwood loaded the bases on three singles, the latter two of the bunt variety, before Kaden Dreier drew a walk to force in the game’s first run in the top of the fifth.

Brentwood added an insurance score in the sixth when Hubbell threw wide of first base on another bunt.

Central had opportunities against Caleb Pearson. Hayden Baker’s infield single was the Wildcats’ first hit to lead off the third inning. Following two strikeouts and a wild pitch, Matthew Jenkinson lined a single to right field. Coach Anthony Ford waved Baker around third, but Brentwood executed the relay to cut the runner down at home plate.

The Wildcats also had multiple runners on base in the later innings but failed to dent the plate as they ended a 24-13 season.

Brentwood will bring a 26-8 record to the state tournament next week at either Murfreesboro Oakland or Siegel as the Bruins look to repeat as champions.

A pregame downpour prompted a 51-minute delay to start the contest. A lighter shower came during the middle innings but the game was uninterrupted.

Though the Wildcats’ bid to reach the state tournament fell short by one win for the third time in their 17-year history, there will be more baseball at WCHS next week as the Division II-AA tournament will be held here.