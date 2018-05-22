Wilkerson pitches against the Sounds

Former Cumberland pitcher Aaron Wilkerson fires a pitch for Colorado Springs in the fourth inning of Monday’s game against the Nashville Sounds at First Tennessee Bank. The right-hander, making his second start and third appearance of the season after beginning the year on the disabled list, was pulled from the game moments later after allowing four runs (all earned) on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. He took the loss in the 5-4 Nashville victory in his first decision of the season.