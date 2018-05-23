WCHS assistant Wakefield takes over LHS baseball

He replaces Eric Vetetoe, who departed after four seasons with a 72-67 record with the Blue Devils.

Wakefield, 28, came to WCHS a year ago to join Anthony Ford’s staff and was part of the Wildcats team which won the Region 5-AAA championship last week.

Prior to Central, he served two seasons as head coach at Jackson County where the Blue Devils went 37-22, including 23-7 and a Region 4-A tournament berth in 2017. He is a 2012-graduate of UT-Chattanooga and earned a master of education degree from Cumberland in ’14.

In addition to baseball, both Lebanon soccer teams will have new coaches in 2018-19.

Jamie McFerrin will take over the girls’ program this summer while Charles Westover will be in charge of the boys.

McFerrin has been a middle school math teacher and coach in Metro Nashville public schools. She played collegiately at Belmont.

Westover has coached girls at Stewarts Creek the past three seasons, coaching the Red Hawks to a 31-26-6 mark. He’s also coached junior varsity at Centennial and boys and girls at Fairview, going a combined 84-37 with the two Yellow Jacket programs.