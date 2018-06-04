Sierra garners Academic All-America accolades

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior, hold a 3.30 grade-point average or above and be a starter or major contributor off the bench to be eligible for nomination for the CoSIDA Academic All-District award, which Sierra garnered last month, putting him in the pool of candidates for Academic All-America.

The Andres Boca Chica, Dominican Republic native posts a 3.77 GPA in management. Chris Hall and Sam Lind were both named first-team Academic All-Americans in 2014 for the Phoenix, the only other Academic All-Americans honored by CoSIDA in program history.

Sierra got off to a slow start last season but finished strong, batting .350 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs, 54 RBIs and 63 runs scored. He ranked second nationally in home runs, fifth in slugging percentage at .773, sixth in total bases at 157 and 33rd in runs scored.

He led the Phoenix in batting average, doubles, home runs, RBIs and runs scored last season, posting a team-best 71 hits while drawing 31 walks, second most for Cumberland. Sierra batted .408 or 51-for-125 with 13 doubles, 15 homers, 39 RBIs, 43 runs scored, 19 walks and just 13 strikeouts in the last 35 games of the season, posting an .888 slugging percentage during the stretch.