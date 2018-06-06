Sierra voted first-team All-America by NAIA

Sierra earned the 69th All-America honor in Cumberland history and becomes the 60th different player to garner All-America accolades under head coach Woody Hunt.

The Andres Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, native started the season slowly at the plate but finished with a flourish, batting .350 overall in 55 games with 16 doubles, 22 home runs, 54 RBIs and 63 runs scored. He ended the year ranked second nationally in home runs, fifth in slugging percentage at .773, seventh in total bases at 157 and 34th in runs scored.

He led the Phoenix in batting average, doubles, home runs, RBIs and runs scored this season, posting a team-best 71 hits while drawing 31 walks, second most for Cumberland. Sierra batted .408, going 51-for-125, with 13 doubles, 15 homers, 39 RBIs, 43 runs scored, 19 walks and 13 strikeouts in the last 35 games of the season, posting an .888 slugging percentage during the stretch.